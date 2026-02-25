3 New Cities Added to Eagles 2026 Tour: See Dates Here

Eagles‘ Sphere residency is still going strong through April, but that doesn’t mean the band is putting on the brakes.

The announcement came today that the beyond-legendary classic rock band would add three new shows to The Long Goodbye: Act III Tour. The first “act” of the tour kicked off in September 2023, and it seems the guys are having a hard time letting go—as are fans. So we’re grateful for today’s news.

The new dates, which begin May 5 in Atlanta, come hot on the heels of the band’s performance at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival May 2. Tedeschi Trucks Band will be in the support slot for all three dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Can we expect more Eagles dates to be announced for 2026? “We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set,” the band said in a statement. “The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.”

In other words, stay tuned, folks.

Presale for the new Eagles dates will begin Tuesday, March 3 at 10AM local time. Sign up now for access. If you miss the presale, you’re not out of luck. General onsale will begin Friday, March 6 at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to currently onsale—even sold out—Eagles dates, including the remaining Sphere residency shows, on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

2/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

2/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

4/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

4/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

5/2 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park*

5/9 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Stadium*

5/16 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field*

*New Date Just Announced

