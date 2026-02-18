Born on This Day in 1934, the Singer-Songwriter Who Helped Bring The Byrds, New Riders Of The Purple Sage, and The Flying Burrito Brothers to Fame

Skip Battin might not be a household name outside of classic rock and country rock lovers, but his impact on those genres in the mid-to-late 20th century is still felt today. Battin was a singer, songwriter, and bassist for the likes of The Byrds, New Riders Of The Purple Sage, and The Flying Burrito Brother. And this famous bassist was born on this very day, February 18, 1934. Let’s celebrate Skip Battin as one of the most important (and underrated) musicians of the 1970s.

The Legacy of Skip Battin

Clyde “Skip” Battin was born on this day, February 18, 1934, in Gallipolis, Ohio. He began playing the electric bass as a teenager. He would move to Tucson and attend classes at the University of Arizona at 19, where he would form the band The Pledges with fellow pupil Gary Paxton. They recorded several songs on a local label. A demo of the pair’s song “It Was I” was released on a local label under the name Skip & Flip. It was a Top 20 hit, and Battin dove headfirst into a career in music.

After moving to California in the early 1960s, Battin worked in and out of music and even acting. He formed the band Evergreen Blueshoes in 1966, though they were unsuccessful in breaking through. Battin would go on to do session work for Gene Vincent, Warren Zevon, and other big names at the time.

Battin’s most well-known professional stint was as the bassist and songwriter for The Byrds from 1970 to 1973. The oldest member of the band by eight years, he recorded several albums with the group and toured with them. After The Byrds broke up, Battin launched his solo career before he was invited to join the country rock outfit New Riders Of The Purple Sage in 1974. He would later join ex-Byrds collaborator Gene Parson in The Flying Burrito Brothers.

In the 90s, Battin toured with The Byrds before retiring due to health problems.

Skip Battin passed away on July 6, 2003, from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease. He was 69. Nearly a decade after his death, his 1973 solo album Topanga Skyline was finally released on Sierra Records to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Battin’s debut with The Byrds. It’s still unclear why the album was initially shelved, but it’s a blessing his fans finally got to experience it after all those years.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns