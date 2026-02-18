3 Pop Stars From the 2000s Known by Just One Name

As anyone who’s done so knows, starting a music career is very difficult. Along with a need for talent and will power, there are just so many choices. There are so many things to do! One of the items on that to-do list is choosing a stage name.

Of course, one can choose anything for their name. But with a world of options, it can be even harder to decide. Here below, we wanted to highlight three pop stars who did it right. Indeed, these are three pop stars from the 2000s who were known by just one name.

Eminem

While the debate rages on over whether Eminem is the greatest rapper ever, what is certainly clear is that he was one of the biggest pop stars of the 2000s. In a way, he was the anti-pop star. But at the same time, that only elevated his status and his footprint in culture. With his bleach-blonde hair and his perpetual smirk, Eminem rose to fame and fortune in the 2000s that to supremely clever, sharp-tongued lyricism. Today, decades later, he remains a force in culture.

Shakira

Speaking of forces in culture, Shakira is just that as well. Just as Eminem only needed one (candy-coated) name for his stage work, Shakira followed suit, breaking onto the scene in a mainstream way thanks to nimble hips, a memorable, warbling voice, and a single name that stuck in people’s minds. Today, the ageless Shakira continues to wow fans. We sing her songs, celebrate her triumphs and, most importantly, remember her moniker.

Aaliyah

Sadly, Aaliyah’s career ended far too early when the pop star died in an airplane crash on August 25, 2001. If not for that, Aaliyah may likely still be performing. Perhaps she would have transcended music and become an actor or politician. Who knows? What we do know is that the singer and performer earned attention and accolades in the very early 2000s thanks to songs like “Try Again” and “Are You That Somebody?”. Together, with producer Timbaland, she was a force. Unfortunately, that all came to an end too soon.

