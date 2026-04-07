Born on This Day in 1935, the Country Pioneer With 30+ Hits Who Formed a Band With Pal Waylon Jennings in the 90s

Bobby Bare had a country music career that most could only dream of. He scored over 30 charting hits on the US country charts and became particularly well-known for his only No. 1 hit, “Marie Laveau” from 1974. (Fun fact: That song was written by children’s author Shel Silverstein, who also wrote Johnny Cash’s comedic hit, “A Boy Named Sue”).

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Bare worked with countless country contemporaries and icons and even formed a short-lived band with the likes of Waylon Jennings. And the legend himself, Bobby Bare, was born on this day, April 7, 1935. Let’s honor the icon’s 91st birthday by taking a look back at his storied life and career.

Remembering the Life and Work of Bobby Bare

Bobby Bare was born on April 7, 1935, in Ironton, Ohio. His music career began in the 1950s, but Bare wasn’t the immediate hitmaker one would expect him to be. He struggled to sell his songs and was signed to Capitol Records, only to record a handful of unsuccessful rock tracks.

Shortly before serving in the United States Army, Bare recorded the Orville Lunsford song “The All American Boy” in 1958. He recorded the demo for his pal, Bill Parsons, to sing. Fraternity Records loved the original version so much that they published the demo. That very song would become a No. 2 hit on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. Sadly, the song was incorrectly credited to Parsons.

But just a few years later, Bare would get signed to RCA Victor by Chet Atkins. His sophomore single “Detroit City” would become a No. 6 hit on the country charts. It was also a crossover hit at No. 16 on the Hot 100. He also won a Grammy Award for the song.

From there, Bare enjoyed quite a slew of hits, including “500 Miles Away From Home”, “Four Strong Windows”, “Talk Me Some Sense”, and more. He was nominated for several more Grammy Awards and performed with Skeeter Davis, Norma Jeans, and other contemporaries.

Bobby Bare also took a stab at acting, notably in the Western film A Distant Trumpet and the series No Time For Sergeants in 1964.

Bare formed the country band Old Dogs in 1998 with friends and contemporaries Waylon Jennings, Mel Tillis, and Jerry Reed. They were more or less only active that year, and Bare remains the only living member of the group as of 2026. It appears that Bare has been retired for some time, as his last studio album was Great American Saturday Night from 2020.

What an absolutely incredible career in country music!

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