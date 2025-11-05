Born on This Day in 1936, the Genre-Defining Producer Who Worked With George Jones and Tammy Wynette

On this day (November 5) in 1936, Billy Sherrill was born in Phil Campbell, Alabama. He became one of the most influential producers in country music history. He was among the few who shaped the Nashville Sound. The blend of country and pop that featured lush string sections and backing vocals was incredibly popular in the 1960s and ’70s. He produced major hits for Tammy Wynette and George Jones and co-wrote many country classics.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Sherrill began his musical career in his youth, playing piano for his father, who was an evangelist. Later, he played with R&B and rock bands in his home state and had a stint as a solo recording artist. However, his real skill started to show in the early 1960s when he began working as a producer/engineer at Sam Phillips’ Nashville studio. In 1963, Epic Records hired him as a staff producer.

He began producing for artists that the label’s more seasoned producers didn’t want to work with. Then, he co-wrote and produced David Houston’s Grammy-winning single “Almost Persuaded,” showing that he had an ear for country music.

While Owen Bradley and Chet Atkins had already begun producing Nashville Sound records, Sherrill took things a bit further. His diverse musical background led him to push the boundaries with lush and layered productions. At the time, country music’s genre purists criticized his approach. However, the records he produced sold well.

Billy Sherrill Shaped Tammy Wynette’s Career

Billy Sherrill didn’t just produce sessions for Tammy Wynette. He also wrote or co-wrote many of her songs. He also guided her in selecting which songs to record. If she had a hit, Sherrill definitely produced it. There’s also a good chance he also wrote it with her or another co-writer.

His writing credits include “I Don’t Wanna Play House,” “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” “Singing My Song,” “Stand By Your Man,” and many more. Additionally, he produced some of George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s biggest duets, including “Golden Ring” and “We’re Gonna Hold On.”

Working with George Jones and Other Greats

In the early 1970s, Billy Sherrill began working with Jones on his solo records. For instance, he produced “The Grand Tour,” “The Door,” “A Picture of Me (Without You),” and many others. Most notably, Sherrill convinced Jones to record “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” the song that revived his flagging career in 1980.

Over the years, Sherrill also produced and co-wrote songs for David Allan Coe, Tanya Tucker, Johnny Paycheck, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Elvis Costello, and Ray Charles.

Sherrill was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984. He became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010. Five years later, Sherrill died at the age of 78, leaving behind Charlene, his wife of 54 years, their daughter, and an immortal musical legacy.

