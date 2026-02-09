Born on This Day in 1936, the Prolific Singer-Songwriter Who Temporarily Retired in Protest To Support His Fellow Artists

On this day (February 9) in 1936, Stompin’ Tom Connors was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. He was a prolific songwriter and recording artist who penned more than 300 songs and released more than 48 albums throughout his career. He was such a staunch supporter of the Canadian music industry that he retired in the 1970s to protest the Americanization of the Juno Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Connors largely wrote country and folk songs about Canada. He pulled inspiration for the culture, history, landscape, and people of the country and created an expansive discography. The National Post summed up the spirit of his music in a memorial op-ed. “He sang of a nation without politics, to its proud history, and to its better angels. His songs remind us that Canada matters–that we’ve built something amazing here, and must not take it for granted.”

[RELATED: 3 Canadian Classic Rock Songs That Helped Define the Mainstream]

Connors didn’t just write and record songs about his home country. He was also a defender of the nation’s music industry and a supporter of its artists.

Stompin’ Tom Connors Retires in Protest

In the 1970s, Stompin’ Tom Connors grew tired of watching Canadian artists doing most of their touring and recording in the United States while receiving Juno Awards from the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. According to his website, Connors made his temporary retirement official when he returned his six Juno Awards with a scathing letter.

“I am returning herewith the six June Awards that I once felt honored to have received and which I am no longer proud to have in my possession,” he wrote. “As far as I am concerned, you can give them to the border jumpers who didn’t receive an award this year, and maybe you can have them presented by Charley Pride,” he added. Then, he explained his position.

“I feel that the Junos should be for people who are living in Canada, whose main base of business operations is in Canada, who are working toward the recognition of Canadian talent in this country an who are trying to further the export of such talent from this country to the world with a view to proudly showing off what this country can contribute to the world market,” he wrote.

Stompin’ Tom Takes Action

Stompin’ Tom Connors remained in retirement for a little more than a decade. He returned in 1986 with the formation of his label, A-C-T Records. He formed the label to release and promote albums by Canadian artists. Additionally, Connors began recording and releasing new music again.

Later, he signed with EMI Canada and re-released his previous albums, making his massive catalog available to a new generation of music fans. While he may not be a household name here in the United States, hockey fans around the world are likely familiar with at least one of his songs. “The Hockey Song” is played at multiple NHL games, including all Toronto Maple Leafs home games.

Featured Image by Graham Bezant/Toronto Star via Getty Images