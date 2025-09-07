3 Canadian Classic Rock Songs That Helped Define the Mainstream

When people think of classic rock music, often two locales spring to mind first: the United States and the United Kingdom. Those places have produced some incredible sounds. But thinking only of them not only leaves out the rest of the world, it leaves out America’s neighbors to the north. And that’s a shame because Canada has brought a great deal to classic rock over the decades.

That’s exactly what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three excellent classic rock offerings from our friends above us. Indeed, these are three Canadian classic rock songs that help to define the mainstream of the buzzy genre.

“Tom Sawyer” by Rush from ‘Moving Pictures’ (1981)

Formed in the late 1960s in Toronto, Ontario, Rush went on to become a band with one of the biggest sounds in music. At their height, the voluminous music seemed to come through the band. Beginning from on high and then shooting out to the massive crowds. Evidence of this is the group’s signature hit, “Tom Sawyer”. That tune has lived on today and can be heard blasting in cars speeding down the highway, bars filled with patrons, or home stereos in classy apartments.

“Coyote” by Joni Mitchell from ‘Hejira’ (1977)

Born on November 7, 1943, in Alberta, Canada, Joni Mitchell became one of the signature songwriters in North American history. With a lilting voice, she delivered her poetry with scalpel-like precision. She has many incredible songs to choose from when diving into her catalog, but one to enjoy is certainly “Coyote”, a devastating and flirtatious track about the relationship between both prey and hunter.

“Cowgirl In The Sand” by Neil Young from ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’ (1969)

Born on November 12, 1945, in Toronto, Ontario, Neil Young has become one of the central figures and central voices in classic rock. With indelible tunes like “Heart Of Gold” and “Old Man”, Young’s falsetto singing style, combined with his heavy acoustic guitar playing, created a mold that many have since tried to fit into. The Canadian-born artist is part-Bob Dylan, part-Duane Allman, evidenced by his tune “Cowgirl in the Sand”. And even at 79, he remains one of the most important rockers in music.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns