Born on This Day in 1941, “Country Music’s Least Known Superstar” Who Wrote Hits for Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, and Porter Wagoner

On this day (April 21) in 1941, Jim Owen was born in Robards, Kentucky. He moved to Nashville in the late 1960s and began a successful songwriting career. Artists who cut his songs include Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn, Porter Wagoner, Jerry Reed, and Mel Tillis. Later, Owen brought the music and legacy of Hank Williams to the stage, screen, and radio.

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Owen was one of those people who were fortunate enough to find their calling early in life. He famously saw Hank Williams sing when he was only eight years old. From that day forward, he was fascinated with the country star. However, he was nearly 30 years old before he was able to chase the dream of following in Williams’ footsteps.

According to AllMusic, Owen was a journalist and golf coach before country singer Mel Tillis convinced him to move to Nashville and start his songwriting career. Some of country music’s brightest stars cut his songs in the 1970s. Tillis charted with “One More Drink” and “Too Lonely Too Long.” Porter Wagoner had a minor hit with “Little Boy’s Prayer.” Jerry Reed took “The Telephone” to the country chart in 1975.

Jim Ed Brown had a little more success with Owen’s work. His rendition of “Southern Loving” went to No. 6. He followed that with “Broad-Minded Man,” which peaked at No. 15. However, Owen’s biggest hit as a songwriter was “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.” Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn took the song to No. 1 in August 1973.

Jim Owen’s Connection to Hank Williams

While he found success as a songwriter, the man Charlie Daniels once called “Country music’s least known superstar,” never forgot the time he saw Hank Williams perform. He remained obsessed with the Hillbilly Shakespeare.

Jim Owen’s wife once told him that she had a dream in which he was singing on the Grand Ole Opry stage. However, it wasn’t his voice. Instead, it was the voice of his idol. Inspired by this dream, Owen started talking to people who knew or worked with Williams. Soon, he became one of the greatest Hank Williams impersonators in the world.

In 1976, he presented Hank, an hour-long PBS special. It brought Owen an Emmy Award. Then, he produced a one-man stage show called An Evening with Hank Williams, which showcased his uncanny impersonation. The late legend’s band, the Drifting Cowboys, provided backing tracks for the show. In 1980, he starred in Hank Williams: The Man and His Music, which was also nominated for an Emmy.

On January 1, 1993, Owen made his wife’s dream come true. He stood on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry and sang like his idol to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his passing. The performance earned him a standing ovation.

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