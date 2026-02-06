Born on This Day in 1945, the Artist Responsible for Bringing Worldwide Attention To Jamaican Music While Spreading Peace, Love, and Social Justice

On this day (February 6) in 1945, Bob Marley was born in Nine Mile, Saint Ann, Jamaica. His distinctive songwriting and vocal style helped him bring Jamaican music to the world stage. He is widely considered a trailblazing reggae artist, with songs like “One Love,” “No Woman No Cry,” and “Three Little Birds” bringing global attention to the genre.

Videos by American Songwriter

When Marley was 12 years old, he moved with his mother from Nine Mile to Kingston, Jamaica. More specifically, they moved to the poverty-stricken section of the city called Trenchtown. There, his mother began a relationship with Thadeus Livingston. They moved in together and formed a blended family that included the daughter they conceived together. More important to the story, though, is Livingston’s older son, whom they called Bunny. Later, he would take the name Bunny Wailer.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1977, Bob Marley & The Wailers Released One of the Greatest Albums of the 20th Century]

Wailer and Marley quickly bonded over music. They enjoyed ska, rocksteady, and American R&B. According to Biography, they enjoyed Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, and Fats Domino. Those influences would later bleed into the music of The Wailers.

Marley and Wailer soon started spending time with Peter Tosh. The three friends formed a band that changed names several times. They were the Teenagers, the Wailing Rudeboys, the Wailing Wailers, and the Wailers before they became Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Bob Marley and the Rise of Reggae

Today, most music fans hear reggae and immediately think of Jamaica. However, the spiritually and socially conscious music with a slow tempo was the result of years of sonic evolution.

First came ska, a combination of Caribbean music and American R&B marked by its quick tempos and danceable beats. This musical movement stretched from the late 1950s to the mid-60s. Then came rocksteady, which kept the ska sound but slowed the tempo and placed more emphasis on bass. Reggae further slowed the tempo and injected more spiritual themes and social commentary.

Trenchtown has been hailed as the Motown of Jamaica. As a result, Bob Marley and his friends were at the forefront of changing musical trends. After Toots and the Maytalls introduced the new sound with “Do the Reggay,” Marley and his band chose to tap into the rising genre. They soon linked with legendary producer Lee “Scratch” Perry and began making the music that would bring global attention to reggae.

Reggae Goes Global

After years of hard work and good music, the band landed a contract with Island Records in 1972. The next year, they released the classic album Catch a Fire. The album led to a world tour, which helped them bring global attention to music that previously enjoyed limited exposure.

Bob Marley and the Wailers toured across the United Kingdom before crossing the ocean to the United States. There, they shared stages with Sly and the Family Stone and Bruce Springsteen, widening their reach.

The Wailers’ next album, Burnin, captured a wider audience. While some Jamaicans didn’t like their debut record, their sophomore release was rooted deeply in the Trenchtown style. Notably, the album contained the song “I Shot the Sheriff, which was covered by and became a No. 1 hit for Eric Clapton. In short, Burnin’ built upon the foundation laid by Catch a Fire, making reggae and Marley popular around the world.

Over the next decade, Bob Marley and the Wailers released many songs that have helped introduce generations of listeners to reggae. “No Woman, No Cry,” “Redemption Song,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “War,” and “Jamming” were among the most influential.

Featured Image by Pete Still/Redferns