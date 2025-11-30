3 Songs That Inspired Full-Blown Conspiracy Theories

Sometimes, fan perception of famous songs can run wild, and some creative imaginations create full-blown conspiracy theories about them. You’d be surprised by how many classic rock or pop tunes from the 20th century have been the subject of widespread and still-believed crackpot theories, including the following three tunes.

I tried to search for niche songs involved in conspiracy theories, rather than settling for the age-old stories behind songs like “Helter Skelter” by The Beatles. Let’s take a look! Some of these songs with conspiracy theories might just surprise you.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin

Surprised to see such a joyful, fun song on this list? Me, too. Color me surprised when I read about the conspiracy theories that have surrounded this 1988 reggae-jazz hit for years. The carefree tune “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin is about as sweet and uplifting as a song can get. And yet, some people just wanted to make a bummer out of nothing. Some rumors spread that because McFerrin never had as big a hit again following the release of his song, he had actually ended his own life. In reality, of course, that didn’t happen, and McFerrin is thankfully still kickin’ and making great music today.

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

I have to admit, this one still makes me laugh. “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac is one of the band’s best pre-Rumours songs, a fine piece of folk rock work written by Stevie Nicks. She was inspired to pen this tune after reading the novel Triad by Mary Bartlet Leader, and decided to write a song around the Welsh legend of Rhiannon. It’s exactly the kind of witchy song you’d expect Stevie Nicks to write. However, some fans spread the rumor that every time Nicks performed the song, she was actually casting a spell.

During a particularly excitable performance of the song in 1976 at The Old Grey Whistle Test, some used Nicks’ on-stage movements as “proof” that she was being possessed by the spirit of Rhiannon. That’s obviously not true, and it’s clear some people haven’t seen a rock star lose it to music before. Come on, people.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC

I have to admit, this example of songs involved in conspiracy theories is quite a bummer. Following the tragic death of Bon Scott, AC/DC made the difficult decision to keep on rockin’ with a new singer. Because of the timeframe in which the song “You Shook Me All Night Long” was released, a rumor spread that Scott was the songwriter of the tune, not the credited writers Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson. There’s a chance that Scott was around to hear the early elements of the song before his death. But, it’s still debatable how involved he actually was in “You Shook Me All Night Long”.

