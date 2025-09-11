On This Day in 2020, We Lost the Legendary Bandleader Who Helped Create and Popularize Reggae

On this day (September 11) in 2020, Rederick “Toots” Hibbert, lead vocalist of Toots and the Maytals, died in Kingston, Jamaica, at the age of 77. His career spanned six decades. In that time, he helped to create and popularize a blend of ska, rocksteady, gospel, and soul that we now call reggae. Many point to his song, “Do the Reggay,” as giving the genre its name.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hibbert was raised by preachers and honed his powerful voice singing gospel songs in their church. Unfortunately, both of his parents died when he was young, and in his early teens, he moved from May Pen to the Trenchtown area of Kingston. The area was economically poor, but rich in music. Trenchtown produced several Jamaican musical legends, including Peter Tosh and Bob Marley and the Wailers. It was also where Hibbert met Jerry Matthias and Raleigh Gordon, and formed the Maytals in 1961, according to NPR.

[RELATED: Toots and The Maytals Have Sound With a Purpose]

The next year, they signed a deal with Clement “Sir Coxsone” Dodd’s Studio One label and released ska classics like “Fever,” “Six and Seven Books of Moses,” and “Hallelujah,” finding early success. Backed by the Skatalites, the Maytals surpassed many other up-and-coming acts from the Studio One roster, including The Wailers. The Maytals’ success continued until Hibbert was arrested for possession of cannabis in late 1966 and spent 18 months in prison. When he got out in late 1967, the band carried on, but it was clear that something had changed.

Toots Hibbert and the Beginnings of Reggae

Toots Hibbert was present for the entire evolution of reggae. First came ska, a genre that combined elements of American jazz and R&B with Jamaican folk music, called mento, and Caribbean calypso. It was the most popular music in Jamaica during the early 1960s. Toots and the Maytals were among the genre’s most popular acts.

Next came rocksteady, a slowed-down version of ska, mostly made up of love songs or songs with religious themes. Some sources say that this new, slower version of ska originated with Studio One artists. However, other origins, including Alton Ellis’ “Rocksteady,” Derrick Morgan’s “Tougher Than Tough,” and Hopeton Lewis’ “Take It Easy.”

Hibbert came out of prison ready to create more music. His time behind bars inspired the rocksteady classic “54-46 Was My Number,” which they released in January 1968. Then, later that year, they introduced the world to something a little different with “Do the Reggay.”

After introducing the world to this new style of music, Toots and the Maytals helped to popularize it around the world. Toots Hibbert left behind an immortal legacy and a catalog of music that is all but unmatched by his peers.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images