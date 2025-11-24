Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Dead at 81—Starred in the Influential 1970s Film ‘The Harder They Come’

Jimmy Cliff, the Jamaican singer and songwriter who along with Bob Marley was among the most influential and popular reggae artists, has died at age 81. Cliff first came to fame during the 1960s, and probably is best known for his starring role in and musical contributions to the acclaimed 1972 Jamaican film The Harder They Come.

Jimmy’s passing was announced in a message written by his wife, Latisha Chambers, that was posted Monday, November 24, on his social media pages.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” the message begins. “I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Chambers continued, “I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date. See you and we see you Legend.”

The message was signed by Latifa, as well as by her and Jimmy’s children, Lilty and Aken.

About Cliff’s Life and Career

Cliff was born James Chambers in St. James parish on the north coast of Jamaica. When he was 14, his family moved to Jamaica’s capital, Kingston.

Jimmy began his music career when he was still a teenager. He took the stage named Cliff as a reflection of the heights he planned o achieve as a music artist.

Cliff initially recorded songs in the reggae precursor styles of ska and rocksteady. He enjoyed his first international success in 1968 with his song “Vietnam,” which Bob Dylan once called the greatest protest tune ever written.

The song appeared on Cliff’s self-titled 1969 album, which also featured his first U.S. chart hit, “Wonderful World, Beautiful People.” The tune peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Among Cliff’s most influential work were the songs featured on the soundtrack of The Harder They Come. They included the title track, “Many Rivers to Cross,” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want.” Jimmy starred in the movie, which is credited with helping to raise awareness of reggae music across the globe.

In 1986, Cliff contributed backing vocals to the Rolling Stones album Dirty Work. That same year, he won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Recording for the album Cliffhanger.

Other artists with whom Jimmy collaborated included Kool & the Gang and Elvis Costello.

Cliff’s Later Career Achievements

In 1993, he scored a Top-20 hit on the Hot 100 with a cover of Johnny Nash’s 1972 chart-topper “I Can See Clearly Now.” Jimmy’s version appeared in the movie Cool Runnings, a comedy about Jamaica’s Olympic bobsled team.

In 2003, the Jamaican government bestowed on Cliff its prestigious Order of Merit award. In 2010, Jimmy became the second reggae artist, after Bob Marley, to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Cliff won a second Grammy in 2013, taking home the Best Reggae Album trophy for Rebirth.

His final album, Refugees, was released in 2022.

