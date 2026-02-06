Super Bowl Odds Suggest Bad Bunny Could Bring Out a Chart-Crushing Collaborator With a Special Tie to a New England Patriots Star

With the stage set, the halftime performer announced, and the field prepared, Super Bowl LX is finally here. And that means – fans have been feverishly placing bets on who they believe has the best odds at winning the Super Bowl. When it comes to Vegas, there is no shortage of bets. From player bets to once-in-a-lifetime parlays, there isn’t a single moment of the Super Bowl that can’t be bet on. They even bet on the color of the Gatorade. Bad Bunny is no exception, as Vegas pointed to a familiar collaborator when it comes to the halftime show surprise guest.

According to ESPN, a staggering $1.76 billion will be bet on the Super Bowl. Again, that encompasses all bets, no matter how strange they might be. But with billions to be made, bettors hope to beat the house and take home a slice of that $1.7 billion.

Looking at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show alone, Vegas offered more than enough bets that ranged from the total number of songs to the celebrity guests’ appearance. Want to know who has the best chances to share the stage with Bad Bunny – Vegas placed Ricky Martin, Karol G, and Jennifer Lopez in the Top 5. But sitting at the top with -250 was Cardi B, who just so happens to be dating New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Having produced numerous No. 1 hit songs, Cardi B added another title to her growing list when she teamed up with J Balvin and Bad Bunny for “I Like It.” When released, it dominated the US Billboard Hot 100, the US R&B/ Hip-Hop Songs, and the US Rhythmic Airplay charts. If that wasn’t enough, it crossed over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify.

Full List Of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Props

Given the success they found together and the massive appeal of Cardi B, it only made sense that she would top the list.

As for other Super Bowl Halftime Show props:

Bad Bunny First Song Betting Odds

“Titi Me Pregunto” -125 “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” +380 “MONACO” +430 “ALAMBRE PuA “+500 “La MuDANZA” +600

Bad Bunny Last Song Betting Odds

“DtMF” +125 “EoO” +380 “LA MuDANZA” +550 “CAFe CON RON” +650 “LO QUE LE PASO A HAWAii” +750

Total Number of Songs Betting Odds

Over 11.5: -110 Under 11.5: -110

Will Bad Bunny Perform an Unreleased Song?

Yes: +184 No: -230

Bad Bunny Halftime Show – Total Global Viewers

Over 135.5 Million: -110 Under 135.5 Million: -110

Whether you’re wagering on surprise guests, setlists, or record-breaking viewership, one thing is clear – when it comes to Super Bowl LX, Vegas expects Bad Bunny’s performance to be both unpredictable and unforgettable.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)