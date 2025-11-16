Born on This Day in 1948, the Hit Country Songwriter Behind “Murder on Music Row”—and Classics From the Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, and Loretta Lynn

The country music industry would not be what it is if it weren’t for its songwriters. While many country musicians write their own songs, a large number of them don’t. That being so, they have to rely on the powers of the industry’s unsung heroes, the songwriters. Well, on this day, November 16, 1948, one of those unsung heroes was born. That unsung hero is Larry Cordle.

Videos by American Songwriter

If you aren’t a religious country music fan or insider, then you might not know the name Larry Cordle. Do not fret, because here we are, introducing the man and his contributions to country music to you. Before we get into the nitty-gritty details, know that Larry Cordle is certainly one of the most successful songwriters to grace the country music industry, and that success revolves primarily around the hit song, “Murder on Music Row”.

Behind Larry Cordle’s Country Music Contributions

Years and years after being born on this day in 1969, Cordle became a highly renowned country and bluegrass songwriter. As stated previously, his biggest hit is the single “Murder on Music Row”, which was performed and released by George Strait and Alan Jackson in 2000.

Following the release of the single, “Murder on Music Row” went on to peak at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, the song received a nomination for the CMA Song of the Year in 200, and won the CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year. As the years have rolled by, it has become a staple amongst classic country music fans.

Cordle’s career expands far beyond this hit single. In addition to his work with Jackson and Strait, Cordle wrote songs for Garth Brooks, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, and Trisha Yearwood. Some of the songs you might recognize include “Highway 40 Blues”, “Alabama Clay”, and “Country In My Genes”.

If you’re intrigued by Cordle’s track record writing for other artists, then you should check out his songs “Lonesome Standard Time”, “Gone Before”, and his bluegrass rendition of “Sweet Home Alabama”. While Cordle might not be known by the masses, it’s people like him who are the backbone of this industry. Without Cordle and songwriters like him, well then, many of the country songs you know and love simply wouldn’t exist.

Larry Cordle at Lexington Center Bluegrass Ballroom on April 10, 2015, in Lexington, Kentucky, via Getty Images