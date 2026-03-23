Born on This Day in 1948, the Nashville Folk Legend Who Influenced Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Earle, and Other Superstars

David Olney was a legendary folk singer-songwriter who came up in the 1970s and 1980s. Best known for his work with his band The X-Rays, as well as his long list of solo works, Olney remained active as a musician for over 50 years, right up until his death in 2020. And the legend was born on this day on March 23, 1948, in Providence, Rhode Island. Let’s revisit Olney’s stellar career as one of folk’s greatest icons, shall we?

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The Musical Legacy of David Olney

David Charles Olney was born on March 23, 1948, in Providence, Rhode Island. He attended college in North Carolina for a time before joining the band Simpson. He recorded one album with the group in 1971. After a brief relocation to Atlanta, he moved to Nashville in 1973 to fully pursue music.

He found some success there, especially in the 1980s after the formation of his band, The X-Rays. The group opened for big-name acts like Elvis Costello before coming to an end in 1985.

But before and after The X-Rays, David Olney never stopped making music. His career as a solo singer-songwriter produced 20 albums and several collaborations with the likes of Sergio Webb and John Hadley. He also released music with Anana Kaye, Nashville Jug Band, and others. Many of his compositions have been performed by famous musicians, from Linda Ronstadt to Laurie Lewis to Emmy Lou Harris to Steve Earle and more.

Olney was also very much loved by the music community in Nashville, where he lived for many years with his wife, Regine, and their two children. He was also known for his friendship with Townes Van Zandt.

In bittersweet fashion, David Olney died doing what he loved. In January 2020, at the age of 71, Olney died of a heart attack on stage during a performance in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He stopped singing, apologized to the crowd, and simply shut his eyes, according to a fellow musician in attendance. He lived a musically rich life and passed on with music in his ears and heart, and his contributions to folk won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

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