Born on This Day in 1949, the Underrated Songwriter Who Influenced All Your Favorites and Was Named After an Exotic Dancer

Blaze Foley might not be as much of a household name as country music favorites like Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, John Prine, or Townes Van Zandt. But this wildly underrated songwriter was a major influence on all of them. Based in Austin, Texas, Foley was the kind of musician who lived on the outskirts of mainstream music. But he was front and center in his regional music scene. His straightforward yet poignant songwriting made him a favorite among other troubadours. He set an example for telling it like it was with a simple melody and one-liners that cut right to the bone.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born Michael David Fuller on December 18, 1949, Foley got his musical start as a member of his family gospel band, The Singing Fuller Family. As a solo singer-songwriter, Foley performed in various major musical hubs around the eastern half of the United States before settling in Austin. His career slowed after the move. Still, he would continue to serve as an integral influence on his close friend and colleague, Van Zandt.

Foley met his end on February 1, 1989. That night, Carey January, the son of one of Foley’s friends, shot the songwriter in the chest. Foley was confronting January, accusing him of stealing his father’s pension checks. A jury determined that January acted in self-defense.

The Odd, Lasting Legacy of the Late, Great Blaze Foley

Blaze Foley was the great songwriting mind behind cuts like “Clay Pigeons”, “If I Could Only Fly”, and “Cold, Cold World”. His songs often captured a simplicity and somberness that is far harder to achieve than it might look. Townes Van Zandt and John Prine both wrote in a similar vein and covered Foley’s work. Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson covered “If I Could Only Fly” in 1987, two years before Foley’s death. Other notable artists who have covered or paid tribute to Foley include Lyle Lovett, Lee Ann Womack, Lucinda Williams, and Kings of Leon.

Michael David Fuller concocted his stage name by combining the names of Red Foley, a songwriter whom he admired, and a burlesque star named Blaze Starr. For a brief moment, the songwriter also considered “Blue Foley,” more directly riffing off the other musician’s name. With the help of the dancer, Blue evolved to Blaze. The moniker fell in line with Foley’s outlaw, somewhat reckless, road-weary persona. In hindsight, journalists posit that if Foley hadn’t died from a gunshot wound, he likely would have fallen victim to his vices, much like his friend, Van Zandt.

Interestingly, Van Zandt used to tell a story about digging up Foley’s casket because he needed the pawn ticket for his guitar that Foley had in the suit jacket he was buried in. (The same casket that was apparently duct taped shut—an homage to the fact that duct tape was his go-to for mending broken possessions.) It’s true that Foley often borrowed his friend’s guitar when in need. But Van Zandt was also known to weave a tall tale or two. Regardless, we don’t doubt that Foley would have appreciated the morbid, frugal humor of his friend’s actions, true or not.

Photo by Austin History Center/YouTube