Country Music Takes Over the 2026 Fiesta Bowl: Here’s Who’s Performing

With the regular season over, the college football playoffs will begin on December 19 with Alabama competing against Oklahoma. While the playoffs consist of 12 teams, only two will have a chance at the national championship trophy. But before getting to the national championship stage, two teams will head to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on January 8. And wanting to make it an unforgettable game, producers decided to call on Dierks Bentley to take over the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before the teams take the field on Thursday, Bentley will entertain fans attending the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT. While the Fiesta Bowl will include interactive games, food, and activities for fans, getting the chance to see Bentley perform is well worth a ticket.

[RELATED: “One of the Best Singer-Songwriters in Our Town”: Dierks Bentley Mourns “Total Legend” Brett James Following Fatal Plane Crash]

Teams Heading To The Fiesta Bowl

As for the teams that have a chance to make it to the Fiesta Bowl, Tulane, Ole Miss, Miami, and Texas A&M are in the running. The winner of Tulane and Ole Miss will take on Georgia at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1. At the same time, the team to win between Miami and Texas A&M will get the chance to play Ohio State at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on December 31.

Which brings us to the Fiesta Bowl. The winner from the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will travel to the Fiesta Bowl, which will be the last stop to the national championship on January 19.

Fiesta Bowl Bringing A Little War And Treaty

While Bentley entertains fans outside the stadium, inside, the country music duo The War and Treaty will serenade the audience and viewers at home with a powerful cover of the national anthem. Comprised of the husband and wife, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, the couple released their last album, Plus One, back in February.

Looking back at Bentley. Aside from his performance at the Fiesta Bowl, the country singer will also perform at the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Ready to ring in the new year, he will spend time with stars like Zach Top, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Jason Aldean, and numerous others to welcome 2026.

With playoff stakes high and country music setting the tone, don’t miss the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, airing on January 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

(Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)