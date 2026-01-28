Born on This Day in 1950, the Country Hitmaker and ‘Playboy’ Cover Model Who Walked Away From Fame To Raise a Family

On this day (January 28) in 1950, Barbi Benton was born Barbara Lynn Klein in New York City. She began modeling as a teenager before becoming a regular on the hit country-themed variety show Hee-Haw. Benton was also a recording artist who landed multiple country hits in the 1970s. She was also in a years-long relationship with Hugh Hefner and appeared in Playboy Magazine. She chose to walk away from show business in the mid-1980s, when her first child was born.

Videos by American Songwriter

Benton grew up in Sacramento, California, where she became a department store clothing model while still in high school. After graduation, she enrolled in UCLA, majoring in veterinary medicine. However, she soon learned that she had a strong aversion to the sight of blood.

According to Hillbilly Music, Benton applied to be an extra on Playboy After Dark when she was 18 years old. While working on the show, she met Hugh Hefner. Soon, the pair began a seven-year-long relationship. Hefner and Benton heavily influenced one another. For instance, he convinced her to take the Barbi Benton stage name, explaining that it was more “marketable” than Barbara Klein. On the other hand, she convinced him to acquire the Playboy Mansion.

Her connection to the magazine led to more career opportunities. She graced the magazine’s cover–and pages–four times between 1969 and 1985. She also appeared in the magazine two more times, in 1973 and 1975. More importantly, when she launched her recording career, she did so on Playboy Records.

Barbi Benton’s Recording Career

Barbi Benton’s recording career was relatively short-lived. She released her debut album, Babi Doll, in 1975. Her final country album, Ain’t That Just the Way, dropped in 1978. However, it was only released in Scandinavia. Later, in 1988, she released Kinetic Voyage, which was a major departure from her earlier output.

Benton’s first three albums charted well. Barbi Doll and her self-titled LP reached No. 17 and 18 on the chart, respectively. Her third LP, Something New, peaked at No. 39.

Her 1975 debut single, “Brass Buckles,” reached No. 5 on the Billboard country chart. Her only other top 40 hit was “Roll You Like a Wheel,” a duet with Mickey Gilley.

Benton’s Acting Career

Along with being a recording artist and model, Barbi Benton was also an actress. She appeared on a long list of television shows, including Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and CHiPs. However, she is best known for her time on Hee-Haw.

According to the show’s website, she was a regular cast member from 1972 to 1983, appearing in comedy sketches and more.

Benton announced her retirement in 1986, after the birth of her first child.

Featured Image by Harry Langdon/Getty Images