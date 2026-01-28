Savage Music Launches New Publishing Arm with Powerhouse Debut Roster

Artist-First Company Expands Its Footprint Using Media Power to Elevate Songwriters Across Genres

Savage Music, a new media, artist-first music company with roots tracing back to 1984, announces the launch of its dedicated publishing division and its inaugural roster of talented musicians. Built by a team of industry disruptors—including key figures behind one of the world’s largest music contest platforms—Savage Music is poised to deliver unmatched visibility for songwriters across genres.

The new publishing company operates with a unique edge: leveraging a direct discovery pipeline, community development, and deep media muscle. Savage Music works closely with its media partners to provide its writers with unparalleled visibility across an audience of over 500M people per month.

“Savage Music is more than just a catalog—it’s a community dedicated to creatives who push boundaries,” says American Songwriter Editor Lisa Konicki. “We are here to fuel artistic growth and guide artists into the future of music paired with media.”

(L-R) Tyler Savoie (Beachmont), India Ramey, Mason Caviness, Nell Maynard and Josh Polack (Beachmont). (Photo by Orchee Sorker)

Savage Music proudly announces its initial publishing roster of songwriters and producers, each bringing diverse talents and proven track records:

Nell Maynard — A Pop, K-Pop, and Country writer with cuts from viral artists including LEW, Kate Yeager, and Chris Housman. A two-time ISC semifinalist and multi-time NSAI finalist and winner.

Beachmont — The Nashville-based producer/songwriter duo of Josh Polack and Tyler Savoie, blending indie nostalgia, alt-pop, and cinematic energy. Winners of the inaugural Road Ready American Songwriter contest.

Mason Caviness — Berklee-trained Country/Alt writer and Grand Prize winner of American Songwriter’s 2022 Lyric Contest.

India Ramey — A cinematic lyricist and Americana artist praised by American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, and BBC; a multi-time SXSW and AmericanaFest performer.Stephen Sylvester — A soulful Folk/Americana writer and American Songwriter Song of the Year Top 25 finalist with a strong cross-genre reach.

ABOUT SAVAGE MUSIC:

Savage Music is a modern, artist-first company launched in 2024 with roots reaching back to 1984. Founded by a team of industry disruptors—including the creators of one of the world’s largest music contest platforms—Savage was built to discover and champion hungry, humble, and wildly talented songwriters. With a deep media reach and a unique discovery engine, Savage offers more than traditional publishing—it provides songwriters with creative support and meaningful visibility across genres. At its core, Savage Music is a community dedicated to helping creatives grow with heart, hustle, and no ceiling on what’s possible.