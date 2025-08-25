Born on This Day in 1951, the Iconic Frontman Who Has Shaped the Image, Sound, and Spirit of Heavy Metal for Five Decades

On this day (August 25) in 1951, Robert John Arthur Halford was born in Sutton Coldfield, England. Today, fans know him as Rob “Metal God” Halford, frontman of Judas Priest. His onstage image and vocal style have been deeply influential to heavy metal over the years, making him one of the most important and impactful frontmen in the genre’s history.

Videos by American Songwriter

Halford was managing a clothing store when he met Ian Hill (bass), who was forming Judas Priest. He brought John Hinch (drums) with him. They played their first show together in 1973. The next year, the band released their debut album, Rocka Rolla. However, it wasn’t until they released their sixth album, British Steel, in 1980 that they found mainstream success.

Judas Priest was among the formative acts in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal of the mid-1970s. Bands like Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and many other early American metal acts looked to Priest and other NWOBHM bands like Venom and Mercyful Fate for inspiration.

Halford, in particular, has had an immeasurable impact on the genre’s sound and aesthetic. In his time with Judas Priest and his side projects–Fight, 2wo, and Halford–his vocal range helped shape the output of future metal vocalists. His effortless shifts between a menacing, throaty growl and an operatic falsetto laid the groundwork for an untold number of future vocalists.

Additionally, Halford is credited with originating the leather and spikes that became the “uniform” of the genre. Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing recalled, “We’d done the outfit, the leather and the studs … it was so ferocious and full-on, delivering up this music in the way that we did it. I felt so proud of all the bandmates.” He added, “That’s why we were never afraid to play with any band, because we had the uniform that nobody else could put on at the time.”

Rob Halford Opened Doors for Other Metal Musicians

Rob Halford didn’t just help shape the genre’s image and sound. He also proved how accepting and inclusive fans of heavy metal could be when he came out of the closet during an MTV interview in 1998.

At the time, Halford had left Judas Priest to pursue a solo career. He was at MTV Studios in New York as part of his press tour to promote Voyeurs, the debut album from 2wo. Rumors about his sexuality had been floating around the music world for years, but he had never addressed it publicly. By all accounts, he didn’t plan to address it during that interview. However, when asked if he’d like to “clear the air” about the rumors, he did just that.

“I think most people know that I’ve been a gay man all of my life,” he said, as the studio fell silent. He went on to say that he had been comfortable with his sexuality for as long as he could remember. However, it wasn’t something he felt comfortable discussing publicly.

He reflected on coming out in a 2024 fan Q&A for The Guardian. “Firstly, you set yourself free. Secondly, all the ammunition and innuendos, they evaporate. It’s the gay guy from Judas Priest–what can you throw at him now?” he said. “There was very little backlash, and I was really thrilled by the acceptance,” he added.

“I’m the gay guy in the band,” he said during Judas Priest’s 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the crowd erupted in cheers in applause. “You see, that there is what heavy metal is all about. We call ourselves the heavy metal community, which is all-inclusive. Doesn’t matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, the color of your skin, the faith that you believe in, or don’t believe in,” he continued. “Everybody’s welcome.”

Featured Image by Fin Costello/Redferns