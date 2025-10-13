Zach Top Keeps Toby Keith’s Legacy Alive With a Soulful Cover of “Who’s Your Daddy?” During Kentucky Sound Check

For most fans, they are more than happy to snag a ticket to their favorite singer’s concert. But for others – there is nothing like the VIP experience. But what does a VIP pass include? Oftentimes, it comes with a meet and greet and maybe even a soundcheck. Well, when it came to Zach Top preparing for his recent concert, those who purchased a VIP pass got more than they bargained for when he covered Toby Keith’s hit song “Who’s Your Daddy?”

Traveling to Louisville, Kentucky, for a show at the KFC Yum! Center, Top grabbed his guitar for the usual soundcheck before kicking off the night. And again, for a select few who purchased a VIP pass, they were on hand to watch an intimate performance. Although expecting him to perform a few of his songs like “I Never Lie” or “Bad Luck”, he stunned the crowd when taking them back to 2002.

Zach Top Labeled “Kelly Clarkson Of Country Music”

Thankfully, for those who didn’t buy a ticket – they can still enjoy the cover as it made its way online. As for what fans had to say about the performance, well – “At this point my obsession with Zach Top is unhealthy.” Another person added, “Kelly Clarkson of country music.” Given that many consider a Clarkson cover better than the original, Top is on his way to becoming a legend himself.

As for “Who’s Your Daddy”, the song was released on Keith’s 2002 Unleashed album. Although a hit song, the album featured other classics like “Beer for My Horses” and the legendary “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (the Angry American)”.

But when looking at “Who’s Your Daddy”, apparently, Keith struggled with finding the right melody. Sitting on the lyrics for some time, he eventually found the right sound. And according to Keith, “It’s everything that I ever wanted to put into a song, it’s got the groove, it’s got the attitude, it’s humorous, it’s about a sugar daddy. And it’s got a real funny little Elvis thing in it, like ‘Viva Las Vegas’… it’s got a New Orleans piano in it. You should have seen the band light up when we cut that, they didn’t want to quit that groove, it was just an unbelievable groove.”

Breaking the Top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and taking No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs, “Who’s Your Daddy” cemented Keith’s place as one of country music’s most entertaining hitmakers – and Top’s acoustic cover proves the song still hits just as hard today.

