Born on This Day in 1982, the Son of an Outlaw Country Legend Whose Own Promising Career Was Cut Tragically Short

On this day (Jan. 4), in 1982, outlaw country singer Steve Earle welcomed a son with then-wife Carol-Ann. The “Copperhead Road” singer saddled his firstborn with a lofty legacy to uphold, naming him Justin Townes for the elder Earle’s mentor, folk-country-blues luminary Townes Van Zandt. Justin Townes Earle would go on to live up to the name in all the best and worst ways. Building a name for himself by releasing eight studio albums and picking up a pair of Americana Awards, the younger Earle died in 2020 from an accidental overdose. He was just 38 years old.

Born and raised in Nashville, Justin Townes Earle cut his teeth on a diverse blend of music. his favorites included included Nirvana, hip-hop, Woody Guthrie, and—of course—Van Zandt. His parents separated when he was young, and he didn’t see much of his father until Steve Earle got sober. Justin, too, battled addiction from a young age. (In fact, his substance use issues would lead to to his firing from his own father’s band, the Dukes. The “Harlem River Blues” crooner reportedly caused $10,000 in damage to a Berlin hotel room while under the influence.)

Townes Earle’s solo career was informed by his time playing in two Nashville outfits: ragtime-bluegrass band the Swindlers, and country-punkers the Distributors. Developing his own unique mix of folk, country and blues, he debuted in 2008 with The Good Life.

Justin Townes Earle Bonded With His Dad Over Music

After his son’s death, Steve Earle recalled a key moment in the singer-songwriter’s musical upbringing. Seeing his son away by Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?”, Steve decided to turn this into a teaching moment. He played Lead Belly’s version from 1946 for Justin Townes Earle. That led to the discovery of blues icons Lightnin’ Hopkins and Mance Lipscomb.

“Next thing I knew, he was playing Mance songs that I had never been able to figure out,” Steve said.

“His best songs were as good as anybody’s,” Earle added. “He was a way better singer than I am, a way better guitar player, technically, than I am. His fingerpicking could be mind-blowing. He was just one of those people that never felt like he was enough.”

