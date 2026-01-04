90s Country Icon Announces New Music and Fans Are Freaking Out

Jo Dee Messina is ready for her comeback. The country singer, whose last LP, Me, came out in 2014, recently took to social media to tease new music on the way.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the clip, Messina shows off her powerful vocals as she sings about taking the road less traveled and burning bridges. She even discussed the second topic at length in a follow-up video, encouraging fans to share what bridges they intend to burn in 2026.

“Here’s a snippet of the first single off of the new record. Coming soon,” she captioned the clip. “I’m so excited !!! Whatcha think??”

It’s not just new music that’s on the way for Messina in 2026. She’s also set to hit the road. The singer teased as much in another post, writing, “New year, new music. Wahoooo!!!! See ya out on the road!”

Messina already has a handful of tour dates listed on the calendar for 2026. Her first show of the year is set to take place on Jan. 29 in Wheeling, West Virginia. She’ll play in Pickering, Canada, the following night, and spend the following months crisscrossing the U.S.

Her last show of the year is currently scheduled for Oct. 10 in Douglasville, Georgia.

What to Know About Jo De Messina

Messina rose to prominence in the ’90s, with hits like “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” “You’re Not in Kansas Anymore,” and “I’m Alright.”

Over the course of her career, Messina achieved nine No. 1s and 16 Top 40 songs. The GRAMMY nominee has been honored by the ACM, CMA, and AMAs.

Messina has continued to release music in the years. She’s put out six LPs over the years, most recently Me in 2014. Messina has also put out two greatest hits albums, which came out in 2003 and 2017. As for EPs, Messina released three in 2010: Unmistakeable: Love, Unmistakeable: Drive, and Unmistakeable: Inspiration.

In terms of singles, Messina has put out five non-album songs since 2014. She released “Will You Love Me” in 2015, “Noel” in 2016, “Bigger Than This” and “Reckless Love” in 2018, and “Just to Be Loved” in 2023.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images