Born on This Day in 1982, the Youngest Ever Grammy-Winner Who Took Country to the Pop Charts—and Stayed There

At the age of 13, LeAnn Rimes stunned the country music world with a voice that was mature beyond her years. She drew comparisons to Patsy Cline and reminded a generation what it was like to be a country music prodigy.



Nearly three decades later, the Grammy-winning singer remains one of the genre’s most polarizing figures. This boundary-breaker took country to the pop charts with “How Do I Live.” She survived child stardom, endured public scrutiny, and emerged as an artist unafraid to be her authentic self. On her birthday, Rimes’ legacy is evident. She didn’t just grow up in the spotlight. Rimes helped expand the sound and reach of country music. And, she showed other country singing women how to do it their way.



Today, August 28, 2025, Rimes is 43 years old.



“Because she inspired me so long ago, she’s been so instrumental in my career,” said country singer Mickey Guyton.

LeAnn Rimes Inspires Generations

Guyton first saw Rimes when Guyton was 8 years old, and Rimes was 10 years old. Rimes was yet to be famous, and she sang the National Anthem at a Texas Rangers baseball game. The performance inspired Guyton to start singing in public.



“What’s been so fun about getting to know her is knowing what a kind-hearted, thoughtful, caring, loving, nurturing person that she is,” Guyton told American Songwriter writer Cindy Watts. “You didn’t get the social media of LeAnn when she was coming up in her career. I’ve gotten to just be on the inside of that. She is guarded because she has gone through a lot. And when you get to know her, she is like a chef’s kiss of a human being. Really.”



Rimes’ career is buoyed by an impressive list of creative accomplishments that underline her prodigy status and veteran artist credentials. Rimes’ debut album Blue sold more than 8 million copies in the U.S. and earned her two Grammys—including Best New Artist. She was the youngest individual winner in history. Rimes went on to sell more than 37 million albums. She charted 40 singles across country, pop, and adult contemporary charts. Rimes released more than 15 studio albums. And her cross-genre smash “How Do I Live” spent a then-record 69 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It is among the best-selling singles of the 1990s. Her song “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” was a No. 1 in 11 countries. In addition to her Grammy Awards, she has also won three Academy of Country Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and a CMA Award, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I Have a Lot of Grit”

“The thing about me is I have a lot of grit and I have a lot of resilience,” LeAnn Rimes said on CBS This Morning. “If I wasn’t resilient, I wouldn’t be here. There’s been many a times in my life that I could’ve easily chosen a different way out or just not come back from where I was,” Rimes continued. “But I have such a fight. That rebellion that has gotten me in trouble many times has also saved my life. Truly saved my life, many times.”



While Rimes is most known as a singer, she also has a background as an actress. One of her earliest significant acting credits was in the 1997 made-for-TV movie Holiday in Your Heart. Three years later, Rimes enjoyed her most significant Hollywood moment with Coyote Ugly. She didn’t appear on screen. But, she provided the singing voice for Piper Perabo’s character and made a cameo appearance in the film’s promotional music video. Rimes’ “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” anchored the soundtrack.

Over the years, Rimes has appeared in other shows, including Anger Management and Nashville, in a series of scripted and non-scripted roles. She has often appeared in feel-good holiday movies, and her music is frequently featured on the soundtrack.



“We can believe that we are great, like there’s no shame in that,” she said. “I know for so long, especially being in this business, it’s like you have to be humble. I’m like, ‘I’m freakin’ humble. I’m humbled to everything that gets to come through me. And at the same time, I know what I can do.”

(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)