“That’s All I Can Say For Now”: Luke Combs Reveals Easter Egg Hidden in Latest Music Video

Luke Combs has been teasing new music. In a July 2025 interview with Audacy’s Katie and Company, the “Fast Car” crooner, 35, revealed that he has already recorded more than 30 songs for the follow-up to his fifth studio album, 2024’s Fathers & Sons. Later that month, he dropped the brand-new single “Back in the Saddle,” along with a music video featuring cameos from NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty. Now, Combs has shared another update that has fans feverishly combing through that video shot-by-shot.

Luke Combs: “Daytona 400… That’s All I Can Say For Now”

Taylor Swift isn’t the only one who can embed hidden clues in her music. During a recent edition of Vevo Footnotes, Luke Combs revealed that he had slipped an Easter egg into the music video for his latest song, “Back in the Saddle.”

“Daytona 499. Go back and watch the video and you’ll see what I mean,” the two-time Entertainer of the Year said.

“And one day it will make sense,” he promised. “That’s all I can say for now.”

Combs’ fifth studio album, Fathers & Sons, marked a continued departure from the beer-drinking, hell-raising hits that propelled him to fame. Songs like “The Man He Sees in Me” and “Huntin’ By Yourself” offered a glimpse into parenthood for the father of two.

“It’s my favorite thing that I’ve done because it so personal to me, but commercially, it’s easily my least successful album that I’ve had,” the North Carolina native previously told People. “It’s not really something that bothers me, though, because of the reason that I did it.”

His Best Record Yet?

Adding to the buzz surrounding Luke Combs’ upcoming sixth album is the Grammy nominee’s own bold declaration that it very well may be the crown jewel of his career.

“I’ve been spending the last couple of weeks working on what my next record looks like and as it begins to take shape I can honestly say I’ve never felt better about one at this stage,” Combs wrote in a March 25 post to X/Twitter. “It’s early on but I really do think it could wind up being the best record I’ve ever made.”

In the meantime, we’ll all be obsessively hitting the Replay button on the “Back in the Saddle” music video.

