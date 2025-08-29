‘The Voice’ Coach Cancels Tour Dates Ahead of Major Surgery

Gaining international attention with hit songs like “Price Tag” and “Domino,” Jessie J won over even more fans during her coaching stints on the Australia and UK editions of The Voice. Lately, however, the Grammy nominee’s music career has taken a backseat as she deals with some pretty serious health issues. Earlier this year, Jessie J (born Jessica Cornish) revealed to fans that she had received an early breast cancer diagnosis. Unfortunately, the “Do It Like a Dude” singer, 37, will require a second surgery, forcing her to put touring on hold for now.

Taking to Instagram Thursday (Aug. 29), beloved The Voice star Jessie J straightforwardly delivered some disappointing news for fans who were hoping to catch her on the road before 2026.

“Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery,” she said. “Nothing too serious, but it has to be done by the end of this year. And unfortunately, that falls right in the middle of the tour I had booked.”

Because of this, Jessie J must cancel the U.S. leg of her tour, which was set to kick off in November. She has rescheduled her October concerts in Europe to April 2026.

“I’m sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but also, it is what it is,” the “Bang Bang” singer said. “I need to be better, I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make.”

In June 2025, Jessie J revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer two months earlier. Later that month, she shared an update from her hospital bed after undergoing her first surgery.

“There were a few people around me who said I shouldn’t share so much,” the “No Secrets” singer recently told the Sunday Times. “But, to me, that would feel like carrying a weight. This is my purpose. I go through things so that I can support other people. It’s bigger than me… Everything I’ve been through, whether it’s a miscarriage or breast cancer, is deepening my experience, to connect with more people.”

Featured image by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA