Brad Paisley Shares New Single, “So Many Summers”

Brad Paisley is urging his listeners to live it up while they can in his latest release, “So Many Summers.” Written by Paisley, Ross Copperman, and Lee Thomas Miller, the track is a wistful mid-tempo about stopping to smell the roses every once in a while. Look at that road, look at that sunset / Look at that girl waiting on the porch / It’s gonna be a cold September / Tell me boy, what are you waitin’ for / You only get so many summers, he sings.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song acts as the second taster for his soon-to-be-released record, Son of The Mountains–which will be Paisley’s first release with Universal Music Group. Paisley is set to take the song, along with several of his name-making hits, to the Today Show Summer Concert Series on July 14.

Listen to the song, below.

“So Many Summers” is the follow-up to the poignant “Same Here.” The earlier release featured a special appearance by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, one-year after the war in Ukraine.

The song comes prior to Paisley’s headlining performance at Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert series. The downtown event will feature one of the country’s largest 4th of July fireworks shows synched to music by the Nashville Symphony. This will be Paisley’s second time headlining the event.

“We are proud that Nashville hosts one of the best July 4th celebrations in the country with A-list acts, an impressive fireworks show, and kid-friendly activities in the Amazon Family Fun Zone,” Kevin Lavender, chairman of the board of directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and executive vice president at 5/3 Bank, said in a statement. “We encourage Nashvillians to come out and enjoy the fireworks and the great music from Brad and the rest of the lineup – all right in their backyard and for free.”

The following day, Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and the Nashville comedy club, Zanies, will present Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without. The event will include comedian Nate Bargatze and a night of improv with Paisley and Kevin Nealon.

Photo by Jim Shea / EMI