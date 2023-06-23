Shania Twain Releases an Extended “Royal Edition” of ‘Queen of Me’

Longtime pop-country sensation Shania Twain has just deluxed the deluxe edition of her latest album, Queen Of Me.

The artist recently released Queen Of Me (Royal Edition), an extended collection that saw the addition of two new songs – “Bone Dry” and “Wanted Man” – as well as an acoustic reworking of the album’s title track and a Malibu Babie remix of her anthem, “Giddy Up!”

Now, she’s back, extending that extended release, deluxing the already deluxe album with two more new originals: “Done & Dusted” and the Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration, “On Three.”

“I was in the studio recording ‘On Three’ and I thought: this needs the voice of a sexy man with a Southern accent counting the song in, and the first person that came to mind was Billy Ray Cyrus,” Twain said of one of her newest tunes in a statement. “Since our friendship goes way way back, I just called him up and had him record and count me in from my phone! He was really fun and it worked out exactly how I imagined it.”

Watch the two reenact the moment below.

Dubbed the Queen of Me: Royal Edition Extended Version, Twain’s latest re-issue is 19 tracks of pure pop-country gold. See the full track list below. The release is out now, arriving in the midst of the artist’s globe-trotting tour.

Queen of Me: Royal Edition Extended Version Track List

1. “Giddy Up!”

2. “Brand New”

3. “Waking Up Dreaming”

4. “Best Friend”

5. “Pretty Liar”

6. “Inhale/Exhale AIR”

7. “Last Day of Summer”

8. “Queen of Me”

9. “Got It Good”

10. “Number One”

11. “Not Just a Girl”

12. “The Hardest Stone”

13. “On Three”

14. “Done & Dusted”

15. “Bone Dry”

16. “Wanted Man”

17. “Inhale/Exhale AIR” (feat. BRELAND)

18. “Queen Of Me” (Acoustic Version)

19. “Giddy Up!” (Malibu Babie Remix)

(Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic)