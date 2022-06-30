Brandi Carlile Releases New Single, Music Video “You And Me On The Rock”

Get ready, Brandi Carlile fans.

There’s new work from the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist out now. And it comes just in time as the month of June—aka PRIDE month—begins to wind down.

That’s right, Carlile dropped a new single and accompanying music video on Wednesday (June 29), celebrating her wife.

“This song is for my wife, Catherine,” Carlile shared on Twitter. “When life changed during quarantine, I wrote this song and realized that even the most intensely self-identifying things can go away, but what my life is really built on, which is faith and my family, it’s a rock, and it’s solid.”

The sweet new song is acoustic guitar-driven and demonstrates Carlile’s signature emotive, at times-raspy, singing voice that has become so indelible of late.

The 41-year-old, Washington-born Carlile, who released a new memoir recently, Broken Horses, that went on to become a New York Times best-seller, also released a new LP, In These Silent Days, last year in 2021.

Check out the openeing stanzas of the song below and then listen to the full track:

They build wooden houses on frozen ponds

In the summertime when the water’s gone

Diagonal lines in their rolled-out lawns

And the sage always smells so pretty

But nobody cares where the birds have gone

When the rain comes down on Babylon

The stonemason’s phone rings all day long

And you gotta get back to the city

I build my house up on this rock, baby

Every day with you

There’s nothin’ in that town I need

After everything we’ve been through

Me out in my garden and you out on your walk

Is all the distance this poor girl can take

Without listenin’ to you talk

I don’t need their money, baby

Just you and me on the rock

You and me on the rock

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images