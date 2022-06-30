Brandi Carlile Releases New Single, Music Video “You And Me On The Rock”

Get ready, Brandi Carlile fans.
There’s new work from the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist out now. And it comes just in time as the month of June—aka PRIDE month—begins to wind down.
That’s right, Carlile dropped a new single and accompanying music video on Wednesday (June 29), celebrating her wife.
“This song is for my wife, Catherine,” Carlile shared on Twitter. “When life changed during quarantine, I wrote this song and realized that even the most intensely self-identifying things can go away, but what my life is really built on, which is faith and my family, it’s a rock, and it’s solid.”
The sweet new song is acoustic guitar-driven and demonstrates Carlile’s signature emotive, at times-raspy, singing voice that has become so indelible of late.
The 41-year-old, Washington-born Carlile, who released a new memoir recently, Broken Horses, that went on to become a New York Times best-seller, also released a new LP, In These Silent Days, last year in 2021.
Check out the openeing stanzas of the song below and then listen to the full track:
They build wooden houses on frozen ponds
In the summertime when the water’s gone
Diagonal lines in their rolled-out lawns
And the sage always smells so pretty
But nobody cares where the birds have gone
When the rain comes down on Babylon
The stonemason’s phone rings all day long
And you gotta get back to the city
I build my house up on this rock, baby
Every day with you
There’s nothin’ in that town I need
After everything we’ve been through
Me out in my garden and you out on your walk
Is all the distance this poor girl can take
Without listenin’ to you talk
I don’t need their money, baby
Just you and me on the rock
You and me on the rock
Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images