Who Is Singing “America the Beautiful” at Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl Tonight?

Tonight, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco. Taking over Levi’s Stadium, the NFL celebrated another season with events and special performances throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl. With the countdown hitting zero, the time has finally come. But before the first play, the entire stadium and those watching at home will honor the United States with “America the Beautiful.” And to cover the patriotic song will be none other than 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile.

While thrilled to get the chance to cover “America the Beautiful”, Carlile’s Super Bowl performance had a deep connection to the singer. Born in Ravensdale, Washington, the singer continuously showed her support for the Seahawks throughout the season. Even when announcing her upcoming performance, she celebrated the moment while cheering on the Seahawks.

Brandi Carlile Discusses The Pressure Of Singing “America The Beautiful”

Knowing the pressure that comes when performing on stage, the Super Bowl was an entirely different level of expectation and spectacle. Carlile admitted, “Number one, when you’re born and raised in this country, it’s like you use the Super Bowl as a barometer to gauge when something’s huge. So, you’re like, oh my God, this thing is so big. It could be the Super Bowl. You know, it is actually the definition of massive.”

If performing in front of millions wasn’t enough, Carlile will cover a song that dates back to 1895. Written by Katharine Lee Bates, the song went on to encompass the American spirit. Over the years, Elvis Presley, Bing Crosby, Ray Charles, Trace Adkins, Kenny Rogers, Barbra Streisand, and numerous others added their name to list of singers who honored Bates and America.

For Carlile, she cared more about the lyrics than the setting. While ecstatic to perform in front of her team, she insisted, “None of that touches how profound it is to get to sing ‘America the Beautiful.’That is a song that I can fully put every piece of my weight behind, every piece of my heart and soul I can put inside the lyric of ‘America the Beautiful’ and mean it. And if I couldn’t, I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t have sung it.”

With the Seahawks, Patriots, and Carlile ready to pour their hearts and souls into making history, don’t miss Super Bowl LX, airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream on Peacock and the NFL+ app.

(The Sports Uncle, 2025)