“I Am in Heaven” After Watching Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless Honor Vince Gill With Their Stunning CMAs Cover of “When I Call Your Name”

Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless are impressing on the CMAs stage! At the 59th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 19, the two singers took the stage to begin the tribute to Vince Gill, this year’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award honoree.

Videos by American Songwriter

To do so, they delivered a stunning rendition of Gill’s 1989 hit, “When I Call Your Name” that has fans “in heaven.”

Gill was clearly as impressed by the women as everyone at home. After the performance—and a sweet introduction from George Strait—Gill took the stage to accept the honor.

As for Carlile, her CMA Awards appearance came amid an exciting time for the singer. She recently released her latest LP, Returning to Myself, her first solo album since 2021.

She celebrated the release by serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. For those performances, she opted to sing the rock-infused “Church & State” and the power ballad “Human.”

In an interview with Variety about the LP, Carlile teased what fans can expect from her upcoming arena tour in support of the LP.

“My whole job has always been to make a big place feel small, and I’m really up for it,” she said. “I’m gonna figure out a way to do it, and I’m gonna make everybody that comes to that show feel like it was a living room.”

What to Know About the 2025 CMA Awards

Carlile is far from the only performer at the 2025 CMA Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Little Big Town, and Patty Loveless are scheduled to take the stage. Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Keith Urban, and Tucker Wetmore will also perform.

Additionally, viewers will get to see collaborations by BigXthaPlug and Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, and Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Lainey Wilson is hosting the show for the second year in a row.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Wilson said in a press release. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

As for the nominees, Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Ella Langley tied for the most, with each earning six nods. Zach Top follows closely behind with five nominations, while Riley Green and Cody Johnson each earned four nods.

The 2025 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC. The ceremony will stream next day on Hulu.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images



