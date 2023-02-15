Brantley Gilbert Jumps Off Stage to Help Woman Who Was Punched by a Male Concert-Goer

Georgia-born country rock star Brantley Gilbert made headlines this week when a video from a recent concert in Niagara Falls surfaced in which he went into the stands to investigate alleged fan violence.

The show, which took place at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Canada, includes a moment when fans began to point out a man who had allegedly punched a woman in the crowd. That’s when Gilbert dove in to investigate the matter.

At the time, he was onstage with a bra in his hand, of all things, when he jumped from his perch onstage to confront the alleged assailant. Brantley then got in the man’s grill and told him to “chill the fuck out.” That’s when the women nearby began calling for security.

Brantley appreciated the response from the fans, thanking the crowd.

A video of the encounter was shared on TikTok and the woman who did so, wrote, “This is why we love Brantley Gilbert. The man behind me punched a girl, and [Gilbert] came right down!”

This is not the first time Brantley had to take matters into his own hands while onstage. In 2020, he stopped a show, as you can see in the video below, to tell some raucous fans to calm down and “shake hands.”

Later this year, Brantley is set to go on the road with the rock band Nickelback as part of their upcoming 2023 tour.

