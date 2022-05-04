Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll Announce Son of the Dirty South Summer Tour

Multi-platinum selling country star Brantley Gilbert is joining forces with country rocker Jelly Roll for a regional tour this summer. The Son of the Dirty South Summer Tour sees special guest Pillbox Patti joining the duo across five dates in Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

“I always look forward to being on the road and getting together with BG Nation, but I can say I’m especially excited to be heading out with my good friend Jelly Roll,” Gilbert said in a statement. “We’ve got an incredible show in the works, and we’re looking forward to seeing you this summer!”

“Touring with Brantley has been on my dream list forever! He’s one of my favorite artists, humans and fathers in the business,” Jelly Roll added.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 6 at 10 am ET, HERE.

Earlier this year, Gilbert saw radio success with his Jason Aldean assisted track, “Rolex On A Redneck,” written by Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana, and Taylor Philips. The Georgia native also teased more upcoming music that will be released later this year.

Genre-bending artist Jelly Roll shot his career to new heights with Ballads of the Broken in 2021. The lead single, “Save Me”, became RIAA Gold-certified and has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.

Ahead of the joint tour, Gilbert is slated for a solo-headline tour across the U.S., including two nights at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater. See the full list of dates below.

BRANTLEY GILBERT AND JELLY ROLL FULL 2022 TOUR DATES

June 30 – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla.

July 1 – Aaron Bessant Amphitheater in Panama City Beach, Fla.

August 25 – Brooshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La.

August 26 – BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Miss.

August 27 – Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Miss.

BRANTLEY GILBERT FULL 2022 TOUR DATES

May 6 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo.

May 7 @Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo.

June 3 @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

June 4 @ Wind Creek Atmore in Atmore, Ala.

June 17 @ The Country Fest 2022 in North Lawrence, Ohio

June 18 @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys 2022 in Bloomington, Ill.

June 24 @ John Ascuagas Nugget in Sparks, Nev.

June 25 @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland, Calif.

July 22 @Big Sky Country State Fair 2022 in Bozeman, Mont.

August 6 @ Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 in Davenport, Iowa

August 12 @ Ashley for the Arts 2022 in Arcadia, Wis.

August 18 @ ARTPARK in Lewiston, N.Y.

August 19 @ 6th Ward Booster Club Field in Oneonta, N.Y.

September 1 @ Nebraska State Fair 2022 in Grand Island, Neb.

October 1 @ Norsk Høstfest 2022 in Minot, N.D.