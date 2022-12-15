Brett Young Cancels Radio Appearances after Suffering Concussion

Brett Young was forced to cancel two radio show appearances after suffering a concussion. The country artist recently hit his head while unloading gear for a concert, according to a report by Country Insider.

“He’s on his way to a full recovery and will be back in action very soon,” read a statement by Young’s team.

Young was scheduled to appear at Audacy KSON’s 6 Man Jam in San Diego, California, on Saturday, Dec. 17, and at Bonneville International KYGO’s St. Jude Jam in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, Dec. 19.

American Songwriter reached out to Young’s team for comment on the artist’s condition and a representative says “he’s doing fine now.”

The singer recently wrapped up a European tour and extended U.S. dates into 2023 with his 5 Tour 3 2 1. The trek is scheduled to kick off on March 30 in Columbus, Ohio, and continue on through Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and other cities before wrapping up on May 20 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke are scheduled to support Young on the tour.

Scheduled to play one more show in 2022 in Friant, California, on December 30, Young will continue his U.S. dates in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 19, followed by several dates in Hawaii through February 6 before embarking on his extended tour in March.

Young, who released his third album Weekends Look a Little Different These Days in 2021, recently shared a new version of his 2017 song “You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me.”

Mar. 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

Mar. 31 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE

Apr. 1 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

Apr. 6 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Louisville Palace

Apr. 7 – Rosemont, Illinois @ Rosemont Theatre

Apr. 8 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Armory

Apr. 20 – Boston, Massachusetts @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Apr. 21 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Met

Apr. 22 – Silver Spring, Maryland @ The Fillmore

Apr. 26 – Roanoke, Virginia @ Elmwood Park

Apr. 27 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center

Apr. 28 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Avondale Brewing Company

Apr. 29 – Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 12 – Wenatchee, Washington @ Town Toyota Center

May 13 – Bonner, Montana @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

May 18 – Wheatland, California @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento

May 19 – Santa Barbara, California @ Santa Barbara Bowl

May 20 – Los Angeles, California @ The Greek Theatre

Photo: Courtesy of Big Machine Records