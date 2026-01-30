Brian May Rules Out US Tour Over Safety Concerns: “It’s Very Sad Because I Feel Like Queen Grew up in America and We Love It, but It’s Not What It Was”

Helping form the iconic band Queen, Brian May found himself on the stage with Roger Taylor and Freddie Mercury. Over the decades that followed, the band gained international fame thanks to hits like “We Will Rock You.” The group’s stardom eventually landed them in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Even though Mercury sadly passed away, the band continued. While eternally grateful for the fans and their support throughout the year, May recently admitted he had no plans of Queen touring in the US, given the current state of the country.

With protests, riots, and death filling the news cycle, May, like countless others, watched the United States turn into what appeared to be a warzone. While politicians call for reform and peace, the White House administration routinely pushed back on the idea of keeping an open dialogue with the protesters.

Concerned over the safety of the band and crew, May insisted Queen will not tour in the United States. “America is a dangerous place at the moment, so you have to take that into account.” Having to make the tough decision, the musician added, “It’s very sad because I feel like Queen grew up in America and we love it, but it’s not what it was.”

Brian May Tells Fans To “Never Say Never” About Queen

It wasn’t just May who worried about taking their concerts to the US. He claimed, “Everyone is thinking twice about going there at the moment.”

While hoping Queen could return to the US when tensions cool, May offered fans a taste of the future. Having suffered a minor stroke back in 2024, the musician stated, “I don’t know when Queen will be back on stage – it’s an unknown. We’ll take it day by day.”

Not the news fans wanted to hear, May promised, “But never say never about not coming back. The rebuild of Queen Two is coming back, and there are a couple of things you haven’t heard.”

Although the future might not include concerts in the United States, it seemed that Queen wasn’t ready to call it quits just yet. With new projects in the works and the band still passionate about creating music, May made it clear that Queen’s story is far from over – even if the road ahead looks a little different than fans expected.

