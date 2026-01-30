On This Day in 1973, the Classic Rock Band Formerly Known as Wicked Lester Stepped on Stage for the First Time—and the Rest Is History

Before they were The Beatles, they were The Quarrymen, and before they were Pink Floyd, they were Sigma 6. Bands rarely stick with their original name, aesthetic, and disposition, as they both need to discover what is appealing to an audience, as well as what best suits them. One iconic rock band that underwent a similar transition was KISS, and on this day, January 30, 1973, KISS stepped on stage for the first time after changing their name from Wicked Lester.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before KISS graced stages across the world in black and white makeup, they looked like your prototypical rock band. Before KISS’ inception, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons fronted the band, Wicked Lester. However, when that band dissolved, Stanley and Simmons picked up the two members who would make KISS complete: Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

Reportedly, the inspiration for their new name came from Peter Criss’ former band, Lips. Nonetheless, on this day, January 30, 1973, KISS started their climb to becoming one of the most popular rock bands of the 1970s.

KISS’ First Day at the Office: A Night at the Popcorn Club

Hailing from New York City, KISS performed their first show at the Popcorn Club, now known as the Coventry, in Queens, New York. Unsurprisingly, the band played for a very small crowd and earned hardly any money for their performance. For their two sets, the band allegedly only earned $50.

While KISS had the name, they were missing their most distinctive aspect: their makeup. Frankly, can KISS even be called KISS without their most defining characteristic? Nevertheless, that night the lineup consisted of classics such as “Deuce”, “Watchin’ You”, and “Black Diamond”. KISS would go on to introduce their iconic look in March of that same year, as they first revealed the polarizing makeover at The Daisy in Amityville, New York.

Following these performances, KISS went on to release their debut album on February 18, 1974. Even though the album only had a mediocre performance on the Billboard 200, at No. 87, the rest of their career would go on to make it a classic. Subsequently, they went on to release their second album, Hotter Than Hell, which actually performed worse than their previous album. However, they struck gold on their next one, Dressed To Kill. Regardless, Today marks the first public step of their very public and successful career.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images