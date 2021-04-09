Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Benny Sings

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Benny Sings over Zoom video!

Benny Sings has released his new album Music today on Stones Throw. The 10-song project features collaborations across genres including Mac DeMarco, Emily King, KYLE, Tom Misch and Cautious Clay. The album leads off today’s NPR Music’s New Music Friday show (Benny is a 2-time NPR Tiny Desk alum), and featured at Spin, American Songwriter, DIY and beyond.

Tonight at 9pm ET / 9pm PT Benny will celebrate the album release with his first global livestream concert. He will perform selections from Music and his catalog with his full band, under the stars, at The Planetarium in his hometown of Amsterdam. Pay what you want tickets and more details here: http://www.bennysings.com/livestream/

“Wow. I started releasing tracks for this album early 2020, and what a year that has been. I worked hard on finishing it the whole year, and it feels so good to be releasing it finally. It’s time to party. Can’t wait to share the music, let’s celebrate the year to come!” says Benny.

Music has recently been spotlighted via a Zane Lowe World First Premiere on Apple 1, KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic, KEXP, Lightning 100, BBC 6 Music, coverage from Pitchfork, The Fader, HYPEBEAST, MOJO, OkayPlayer, performances on international TV, La Blogotheque and beyond.

The singles released from Music thus far include “Rolled Up” featuring Mac DeMarco, “Nobody’s Fault” featuring Tom Misch, and “Here It Comes”, and have also over 15 million Spotify streams and counting, plus placements on a wide array of key playlists across Spotify, Apple and Deezer.

Benny’s songs are sophisticated and easy to fall in love with, earworming melodies and sticky choruses the result of years of craft that have made him the ultimate songwriter’s songwriter. Few musicians can claim to count Rex Orange County, (with whom Benny co-wrote and performed on the platinum single, “Loving Is Easy”), Free Nationals, Goldlink, Cornelius, Mayer Hawthorne, John Mayer, Rita Ora, Anderson .Paak, Kenny Beats and Mac DeMarco as fans and collaborators, but the attraction is easy understand.

