Miranda Lambert Helps Dogs Most in Need of Adoption with New MuttNation Campaign

In an effort to help dogs that are most in need of adoption because of various superstition, care, and other reasons—including pit bull mixes, black dogs, senior dogs, and those with disabilities—Miranda Lambert has launched the Love Harder campaign through her non-profit MuttNation to bring attention to these pets and break the myths around them, so they can find forever homes.

“The truth is these dogs are the easiest to love, maybe because they need us the most,” says Lambert, who founded MuttNation with her mother Bev Lambert in 2009. “But with so many misperceptions, people sometimes shy away from adopting them. I want to people to see the strong bonds and the special love that can be shared with these harder to get adopted dogs.

A video of Lambert visiting Emmylou Harris and her senior dog with disabilities Jeter, helped kick off the Love Harder campaign, which will run throughout the MuttNation social media platforms with new “video visits’ to follow each month, in addition to a TV, radio and PSA campaign in 2021.

Pet owners will also have chance to win a special MuttNation Epiphone guitar signed by Lambert by uploading a photo of their dog, along with a message about why they adopted their “easy to love, harder to get adopted dog” and what makes them so special.

“I’m asking anyone who has adopted or is fostering a senior dog, a dog with disabilities, a pit mix or a wonderful big black dog, to send us their pictures and stories,” says Lambert, “and help pave the way for others who may be considering giving one of these great pets a second chance and a forever home.”