​​Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels and Tera Lisicky had the pleasure of interviewing ANDY ROURKE (of The Smiths) and KAV (formerly of Happy Mondays) at The House of Machines in Los Angeles, CA pre-COVID.

​​One of the most revered bass players in alternative music, ANDY ROURKE (of The Smiths) has teamed up with British frontman/guitarist KAV (formerly of Happy Mondays) to launch a new band BLITZ VEGA. Based between New York City and Los Angeles respectively, Andy and KAV have been working on new music together and have debuted their first track “Hey Christo” last year, which has been described as “big driving tracks, guitar hooks, heavy beats, loops and live drums. File alongside; Iggy & The Stooges, BRMC, Queens of The Stone Age, The Kills, Kasabian, and Primal Scream.”

