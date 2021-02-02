Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Blue Stahli over Zoom video!

Regarded for his slick, genre-bending electronic rock, Bret Autrey – commonly known as Blue Stahli – produces cyberpunk anthems of the fringe zeitgeist.

Born in Phoenix and currently residing in Los Angeles, Autrey’s musical career began with the discovery of computer trackers as a teenager. Soon after, he led electro-industrial collective VOXiS before a stint in the Midwest to hone his mix of explosive guitar riffs and ghostly vocal hooks.

The one-man beat-heavy electronic noise collage Blue Stahli launched his solo career, which expanded to include Sunset Neon – an indie pop blast of ocean breeze, sun-drenched skin, and nu-disco dance floors. Beyond artist projects as Blue Stahli which include the self-titled debut album (2011), the Antisleep series (Vol. 1-4 from 2008-17) and the deadchannel_Trilogy albums Quartz, Copper and Obsidian (2020/21), he produces custom music which can be heard in film and video game trailers.

Perpetually cinematic, Blue Stahli’s body of work has also underscored scary monsters (Lights Out), zombie decapitation (Dead Rising 2), the rescue of the galaxy (Iron Man 3; Star Trek Into Darkness), hailed a new era in video games (Playstation 5 worldwide launch), soundtracked brutal digital battlefields (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), and calls to mind gunfights, explosions (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), and cosmic horror (“American Horror Story”). Most recently his tracks “Upgrade” (with Danny Cocke) and “Clockwork OS/Stackoverflow” appear exclusively in the highly anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077.

