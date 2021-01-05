Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing CAROLINE over Zoom video!

CAROLINE is a breath of fresh air. Her soaring vocals, relatable songwriting, and inspiring image is what today needs. CAROLINE is a teen pop singer based in Los Angeles with Southern roots in North Carolina. CAROLINE has been singing, writing songs, and performing her whole life!

After going viral with her cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitting over 30 million views, rising pop sensation CAROLINE shares her hugely anticipated single ‘Already There’ January 29th. Taking her cues from the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Britney Spears and Madonna, the young singer-songwriter has already established herself as a force to be reckoned with.

Following the release of her hugely successful electro-pop single ‘I Know Better’ CAROLINE instantly established herself as one to watch out for in mainstream pop. Produced by Dan Book (Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus) – ‘I Know Better’ was an instant fan favorite racking over 2.4 million streams in under two months. The single was also a radio hit, picked up by over 80 radio stations such as STOREVER and Xenox.

Produced and written by Space Primates (David Guetta, Ciara, Flo Rida) with co-writers Allie Kaplan (BTS, David Guetta) and Grammy award-winning David Brook (Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Keith Urban, Charlie Puth, One Republic), ‘Already There’ is a dancefloor-ready pop anthem complete with a must-hear drop and powerful vocals from young starlet.

CAROLINE has a literal army that supports her. The “CAROLINE Army” is made up of fans who share their everyday struggles of being teenagers and have mutual respect, love, and support for one another. With over 100,000 followers on Instagram, the CAROLINE Army grows greater and stronger with every release.

Using her music as a platform to open up a conversation about mental health, CAROLINE is working hard to spread awareness of this problem that often goes unnoticed and hopes to inspire more young people to open up about their issues.

CAROLINE is creating relatable pop anthems with purpose. She inspires young people to be confident and not care what others think. It’s just the beginning for young starlet CAROLINE and we look forward to seeing what the future holds.

