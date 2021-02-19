Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Catie Turner over Zoom video!

Catie Turner has released her eagerly awaited new single, “Play God,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The moving track is joined by a lyric video, streaming now HERE.

“’Play God’ is a sad song about not being able to fix a relationship and how the memories of places and sounds are triggered to one person; the type of song you listen to on a road trip and pretend you are a different person to,” Catie shared. “I wrote it because I was trying to fix a relationship but realized I had exhausted all my options and needed someone else to meet me, I couldn’t do the entire relationship maintenance by myself. Hence it being a sad song. I hope you guys like it as much as I do🤞🏻”

“Play God” follows Catie’s recent anthemic single “One Day.” “One Day” was joined by a sweet official companion visual which played on ABC alongside an interview with Catie to celebrate the release. The track was met with critical acclaim with American Songwriter stating, “’One Day’ is an elegant, clear example of how Turner’s down-to-earth feelings and every day experiences haven’t gotten lost in favor of topics or sounds that are more aggressive, trendy, or edgy, solely to surprise the millions now listening and watching,” POPULAR TV raving “[t]he lyrics are emotionally wistful and its bubbly instrumental keeps it light throughout the song, instilling feelings of hope in listeners” and Luna Collective adding “Turner showcases her emotional vulnerability and honestly through her music.”

Named among Idolator’s “On The Verge: 40 Artists To Watch In 2020,” Catie Turner first began writing songs and playing guitar in her hometown of Langhorne, PA, music providing her a means to cope with the social anxiety and myriad pressures placed upon a young woman in high school. The 20-year-old artist captured national attention in 2018 as one of the standout stars of ABC’s American Idol, kicking off the season with a stunning audition performance of her own extraordinary composition, “21st Century Machine,” immediately winning over judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, who applauded her a “genius songwriter.”

With her potent, personal lyricism and soulful vocals, the multi-talented Turner is showing no signs of slowing down. Stay tuned for more new music coming soon from this rising star!

