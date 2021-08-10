Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Catie Turner (Catie Returns!)

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Catie Turner over Zoom video!

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Catie Turner has unveiled her eagerly awaited Atlantic Records debut EP, HEARTBROKEN AND MILKING IT, available now! A true labor of self-love, Heartbroken and Milking It features intimate and inventive pop tracks “Love On The Moon” and “Play God” as well as the boldly confessional bop, “Therapy.”

Beloved for her potent, personal lyricism and soulful vocals, Catie Turner is a uniquely gifted singer and writer whose offbeat charm and tongue-in-cheek songcraft has now drawn over 70 million global streams and counting.

Catie first began writing songs and playing guitar in her hometown of Langhorne, PA, providing her a means to cope with the myriad pressures placed upon young women. The 20-year-old artist captured national attention in 2018 as one of the standout stars of ABC’s American Idol, kicking off the season with a stunning audition performance of her own extraordinary composition, “21st Century Machine,” immediately winning over judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, who applauded her a “genius songwriter.” 2019 brought her remarkable solo debut EP, THE SAD VEGAN, highlighted by the moving pop anthem “Prom Queen.” The track, which exploded across all platforms, was named one of TIME’s “5 Songs You Need To Listen To This Week,” and landed Catie a spot on Idolator’s “On The Verge: 40 Artists To Watch In 2020.”

Heartbroken and Milking It follows a string of increasingly well received releases including last year’s “One Day.” The track arrived alongside an exclusive premiere and interview with Turner on Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV/6ABC and was quickly met with applause from such national outlets as American Songwriter, which wrote, “‘One Day’ is an elegant, clear example of how Turner’s down-to-earth feelings and every day experiences haven’t gotten lost in favor of topics or sounds that are more aggressive, trendy, or edgy, solely to surprise the millions now listening and watching.”

Catie – who made a surprise return to American Idol earlier this year (watch it HERE) – also recently launched Friends Without Benefits, a new podcast covering the latest in entertainment, celebrity news, and what it’s like living in a dysfunctional household with her co-hosts Ryan Temple and Elizabeth Lerch. Friends Without Benefits is available now across all podcast providers HERE.

