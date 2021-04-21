Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Emily James

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Emily James over Zoom video!

LA based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Emily James recently released her newest single, venice, of her latest record Wanted You to Know, Pt. I. The charming and whimsical composition highlights the tenderness of first love and envisioning a future with someone. The enchanting track was written, recorded, and produced by James.

Reflecting on her song, James shares, “Love is something I think we all cherish, and each of us hopes to find that special person to share a life with,” she continues. “It felt like the song was just sitting there in my head and all I had to do was let it write itself. I hope it captures, for the listener, the warmth and glow of that simple, sweet paradise.” The video for the song is beautifully animated by Anayis N. Der Hakopian.

James’ music has been included on playlists from Alternate Root to LA Weekly. InFocus Visions said, “Her songs have a Jack Johnson meets Carly Rae Jepson kind of vibe that immediately puts you in a relaxing mood..” Rock at Night wrote “Writing songs since she was 10 years old, Emily composes lyrics with a mature sensibility and reveals life experiences that belie her tender age of 21…With a soft pop and rock influence and lots of beautiful hooks in her songs–think of a beautiful melange of sound from perhaps early Carole King and Jack Johnson performing together.”

Wanted You to Know, Pt. I will be was released on February 26th, 2021.

