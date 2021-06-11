Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Jesse Royal

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Jesse Royal over Zoom video!

Jesse Royal – one of Jamaica’s most charismatic young stars – releases his sophomore album Royal via Easy Star Records. The singer-songwriter has been a key player in the island’s current reggae movement along with his contemporaries Chronixx, Protoje, and Koffee, and returns this summer with his modern take on the genre.

On Royal, Jesse’s messages are rich and conscious, possessing the fervor of reggae and Rastafari at its core while mixing in elements from a multitude of genres.

Jesse collaborated with like-minded colleagues to let the creativity flow. He tapped guest vocalists from the incarcerated dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, Grammy-nominated reggae star Protoje, Ghanian lyricist Stonebwoy, former Raging Fyah lead vocalist Kumar, rising Jamaican singer Samory I and the island’s versatile artist/producer Runkus on the 11-track set. The Royal album incorporates live instrumentation and programmed riffs, experimental and traditional sounds, all of which contribute to Jesse’s most impressive body of work to date. The rich production features Grammy-winning Sean Alaric (responsible for Koffee’s “Throne” and Teyana Taylor’s “Bad”) who produced over half the album, along with Jesse Royal himself, Natural High, Dretegs, iotosh, Yared Lee, Romario Bennett (also known as Runkus) and Wayne Thompson.

The LP follows his 2017 debut Lily of Da Valley, which held the #1 spot on U.S. Billboard Reggae Album chart for consecutive weeks, but Royal is a much more liberating album for Jesse.

Listen to Royal: http://moremusic.at/Royal

This Sunday, June 13 in Miami, FL, Jesse Royal celebrates his release with his first performance to a live audience since the COVID pandemic. See tour dates and more details below.

