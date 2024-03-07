Joss Stone Ellipsis Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Joss Stone has just announced the first leg of her upcoming Ellipsis North American Tour. The first leg of her latest tour will see the artist performing at the Paramount in Huntington, New Jersey in May before wrapping up at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey later in June.

Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Joss Stone has been a prominent name in music since she was 16. For the past 20 years, Stone has been releasing ballad after ballad, giving fans something to sing at the top of their lungs for any occasion.

Tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program.

Stone has announced this part of her Ellipsis tour as the “first leg”, implying that there will be more dates to come in the future. While this leg of the tour sees the English artist touring the East Coast of the United States, future legs should see her visit other parts of America.

While she hasn’t announced the setlist for her latest tour, fans can hope to hear a combination of Stone’s new hits and old-chart toppers. Some of her most recognizable songs include “Super Duper Love,” “Fell in Love with a Boy,” and everyone’s favorite “Right To Be Wrong.”

Joss Stone has a voice steeped in soul and songs that radiate her positive energy.

03/15 – Indio, California – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

03/16 – Chandler, Arizona – Chandler Center for the Arts

05/29 – Huntington, New York – The Paramount

05/30 – Plymouth, Massachusetts – Plymouth Memorial Hall

06/01 – Bensalem, Pennsylvania – Xcite Center at Parx Casino

06/02 – Port Chester, New York – The Capitol Theatre

06/04 – Montclair, New Jersey – The Wellmont Theater

06/05 – Norfolk, Virginia – Chrysler Hall

06/07 – Red Bank, New Jersey – Count Basie Center for the Arts

FAQs

When do tickets for the Joss Stone Ellipsis Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of the Joss Stone Ellipsis First Leg 2024 shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Joss Stone 2024 Ellipsis Tour?

You can buy official tickets to the Joss Stone Ellipsis First Leg tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Joss Stone 2024 Ellipsis Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the

Joss Stone Ellipsis Tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Joss Stone Ellipsis tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Joss Stone Ellipsis 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Joss Stone is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for her latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Joss Stone’s shows for the first leg of her tour run, she may add another leg to her tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Joss Stone 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Joss Stone tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Joss Stone merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Joss Stone 2024 tour?

Joss Stone hasn’t yet announced who she’ll be bringing with her on the road for the first leg of her Ellipsis tour. Check back again later for more information.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

