Joss Stone Announces Ellipsis Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates, & More

East Coast fans of Joss Stone are about to get really lucky, and other US fans might also have a chance to see her live later this year! English soul singer/songwriter Joss Stone is coming to the United States in 2024! The crooner just announced a brief US tour that will kick off after her appearance at the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert on March 8.

The mini Joss Stone 2024 Tour will start on May 29 in Huntington, NY at The Paramount. The seven-date tour will end on June 7 in Red Bank, New Jersey at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center.

According to Stone, this is only the first leg of the US tour. Additional dates will likely be announced soon. In the meantime, East Coast fans can score tickets through Ticketmaster or Stubhub. All tickets are currently available for general sale and Stone’s artist presale has since ended. There are plenty of tickets available on Stubhub that you might be able to buy at a lower face value.

Stone is known for hits like “Right To Be Wrong” from 2004 and “Tell Me ‘Bout It” from 2007. The soul singer’s talent hasn’t waned in recent years, and this is sure to be an awesome tour.

Get tickets to see Joss Stone live on the East Coast ASAP! Tickets for this short tour will not last.

May 29 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

May 30 – Plymouth, MA – Plymouth Memorial Hall

June 1 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino

June 2 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

June 4 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

June 5 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

June 7 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

Photo by Thomas Niedermueller

