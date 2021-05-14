Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Jubël

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Jubël over Zoom video!

The Swedish pop duo from Halmstad Jubël is the collaborative efforts of Mr Sebastian Atas and Mr Victor Sjöström. Prior to the birth of Jubël both Sebastian and Victor had both written, produced and released music for many years, but It was when the duo started to work together and found and developed a new sound that Jubël was formed. “Our sound is modern, organic with an electronic twist”, explains Victor. “We want to create unique dynamics and we can really do that with our different experiences and music background”. Victor adds that they write all the music together while Sebastian also sings.

Fresh off of the release of their first 2021 record ‘Weekend Vibe,’ Swedish duo Jubël enter the year after an enormous 2020, who’s 2018 remake of the 1970’s classic ‘Dancing in the Moonlight ft. NEIMY’ found renewed worldwide success. Their emotive acoustic rendition of the chart-topping track closed out the year, with the original achieving multiple platinum and gold certifications across Europe, a combined total of 300M+ streams, and an official remix from dance giant Tiësto.

With so much momentum now behind them, Sebastian Atas, the band’s primary producer and lead vocalist, and Victor Sjöström the key songwriter and instrumentalist, are poised to amplify JUBËL to a global scale. By expanding upon their mastery of radio-friendly pop and infusing their music with an international electronic edge, the duo is certain to continue on their upward trajectory, in thanks to their feel-good vocals, crisp production and party-centric Vibe.

