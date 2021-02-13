Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Kandle over Zoom video!

BC-born singer-songwriter, Kandle Osborne, is catharsis personified. Embodying equal parts cabaret chanteuse and ambitious rock singer, she’s covered everything in her inky blues-influenced songs from heartbreak, sexual assault, chronic illness and a loss of power, providing an immense release for her listeners with her treacle-dipped voice. Kandle discovered a true love for music in Nancy Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Shirley Bassey to name just a few. Strong influences from the fierce female greats of a gone era, Kandle writes, and sings exclusively with her heart; something so often void in the modern era of over produced perfection. Kandle sings honest and raw, vulnerable yet empowered, never afraid to pen, even life’s heaviest moments.

After years battling through the infamously cold and stark music industry and finally escaping the shackles of sour recording contracts, Kandle broke free from her label ties in March of 2020, and suddenly found herself in full control of her music.

In the summer of 2020, Kandle dropped a brand new EP titled, Stick Around and Find Out – her first release as an independent artist.

Now, Kandle is setting her sights on her next project – her upcoming fourth album. While the new album – which is currently untitled – may have been recorded under extraordinary circumstances (while under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic), Kandle streamlined her focus and vision. She steps into her self-worth with the confidence of a true veteran who is capable of taking any situation and finding an opportunity for a deeper emotional connection. If her past has provided catharsis, her future is all about empowerment.

The recording process then began in March of 2020, only a few short days before the JUNO Awards in Saskatoon were cancelled and the music industry was turned on its head.

It became very serious very quickly. Asthe days went by, recording music wasn’t enough to keep the talk of pandemic from seeping into every conversation, obviously. We definitely had a few moments of panic and fear and trying to figure out safe places to stay, who was willing to let us quarantine on their couch, where to get food. But the record became our small beacon of light in the chaos of uncertainty. By the second week there were just four of us left and we just basically self-isolated together. We were referring to ourselves as a quaranteam; we were there every day and night and eventually the studio owner called us and told us to stay and said we could bring a mattress in there if we needed to. We didn’t end up doing that, but that’s how into it we got. We’d go into work mode for 14 or 15 hours straight and just sleep and repeat.

