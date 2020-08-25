​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Madison Olds over Zoom audio!

Madison is a bubbly, young pop artist making waves in Canada and the global music scene. Best Part of Me is the first single of her sophomore album out January 2021. As recent winner of Best Musician 2020 in her hometown, winner of the Screenshot Category in the International Songwriting Competition 2019 and the winner of the theme song for the Fairmont Pacific Rim, listeners can expect some great upcoming music this year.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!